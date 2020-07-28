Board of Certified Safety Professionals changes leadership

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals® (BCSP®) has announced that they have appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Christy Uden, CAE, IOM as interim CEO, replacing former CEO Dr. Treasa Turnbeaugh, CSP, ASP, CIT, CAE, IOM, FASSP.

Christy Uden, CAE, IOM

With 14 years of experience at BCSP and a deep understanding of the industry, Uden will lead the continued execution of the organization’s new strategic plan that was initiated in January 2019. At this time, the Board anticipates Uden to serve in an interim capacity through the end of 2020. A search for a new CEO will be conducted later this year.

“We have built a strong foundation for future growth, including strengthening our team, evolving our products, and improving our operations. The Board and I are committed to the execution of the strategic plan and continuing to move our business forward as BCSP has done for the last 50 years,” stated Mario Varela, CSP, ASP, President of the BCSP Board of Directors.