BMWC Constructors makes promotions, expands its team

BMWC Constructors recently promoted Bart Maple to vice president and COO, and Corporate Counsel Kevin Kohart has been promoted to chief risk officer.

Maple has been with BMWC for 23 years, working his way from project engineer to starting the BMWC Gulf Coast operations as the general manager. Most recently, he served as vice president of construction.

Kohart has been the corporate counsel of BMWC for the past 18 years.

In addition, Human Resources Manager Laura Mason has joined the BMWC executive leadership team. Mason will be able to advocate for employees while being a part of the strategic decision-making process.

For more information, visit www.bmwc.com or call Nick Miranda at (317) 267-0460.