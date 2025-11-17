Blast Resource Group welcomes Charles Kirbo as Project Engineer

The newest member of the BRG family, Charles “Tom” Kirbo, PE, Project Engineer brings a wide range of experience in performing facility siting studies.

He has completed numerous consequence and risk-based (QRA) studies for chemical and petrochemical plants in accordance with OSHA PSM requirements under 29 CFR 1910.119.

His expertise includes performing Single Degree of Freedom (SDOF) analyses in response to explosions resulting from vapor cloud explosions (VCE), pressure vessel bursts, BLEVEs, and HD 1.1 and HD 1.3 materials.

He earned his BS in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University, College Station, in 2015, and his MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Oklahoma, Norman campus, in 2021.

With over nine years of technical engineering experience, Tom has contributed to more than 100 chemical and petrochemical facility siting and building design projects and will continue to do so as Blast Resource Group's latest Project Engineer.