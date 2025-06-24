Blast Resource Group hires Josh Bartlett as District Manager

Blast Resource Group has hired Josh Bartlett as District Manager.

Josh brings his depth and breadth of expertise in the Metal Building and Insulated Metal Panel industries to his role at Blast Resource Group.

In joining Blast Resource Group, Josh is leveraging his knowledge, network, and skills to grow our market share. He is passionate about delivering tailored, customer-centric solutions that drive our competitive advantage.

Josh grew up in the Houston area and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Outside of work he enjoys spending time with his wife Lorraine, DIY projects, live music and comedy and the occasional craft beer.