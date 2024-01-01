Blast Resource Group hires Chris LeBoeuf

Chris LeBoeuf has joined the ownership team of Blast Resource Group (BRG) as VP of engineering, managing the professional services group.

Under his belt, LeBoeuf previously spent 25 years working at an engineering consultancy specializing in managing operational risk. In his new role, he will lead his team in the expansion of the BRG presence in the industrial market space, allowing the company to bring turnkey specialty engineering solutions to its clients.

For more information, visit blastresourcegroup.com.