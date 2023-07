Jennifer Russell has joined Blackhawk Industrial Group as a sales professional.

In her new role, she will provide sales and technical support to Blackhawk’s environmentally focused ultrasonic cleaning solutions. Russell has over 25 years of experience in environmental, water treatment and service industry in the U.S. that she brings to Blackhawk.

For more information, visit blackhawkgrp.com.