Billy Ford named president and CEO Thompson Industrial Services, LLC

Thompson Industrial Services, LLC, a provider of complete life cycle services for industrial facilities of all types, is thrilled to announce the appointment of William (Billy) Ford as its new president and chief executive officer.

Mr. Ford will guide the organization in its mission to provide the safest and highest quality industrial cleaning services – with integrity and the relentless pursuit of value for customers, teammates and shareholders.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the Thompson Industrial Services team and our great customers,” stated Billy. “I am equally excited to deliver measurable and sustainable value for our organizations,” he added.

Mr. Ford brings a wealth of experience to this role, having served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the last 30 years. Most recently, Billy served as the Senior Vice President of Pulp and Paper at Kemira Chemicals.

“I had the opportunity to work with Billy during his career. I knew during that time he possessed the skills and talent to provide great leadership,” said Greg Thompson, founder of Thompson Industrial Services.

After retiring from a successful career, he joined Greg Thompson on the Board of Directors. He is widely respected among members of the Board, who appointed Mr. Ford for the President and CEO position. “Serving on the Thompson Industrial Services Board of Directors since 2019 allowed me to experience firsthand the core values of the team,” said Billy. “Those values of integrity, hard work, customer focus, and dedication to the team and to the job at hand made the decision to accept the challenge of joining the Thompson Industrial Services team as President and CEO an easy one.” During his time serving on the Board, Mr. Ford also gained knowledge in the organizations’ strategy, leadership team, and services. Billy has earned a sterling reputation for his professionalism and integrity; the Board is confident that he will take Thompson Industrial to the next level.