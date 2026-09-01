Bilfinger US appoints Zach Boudreaux as Senior Vice President of Asset Performance

by

People Going Places

Bilfinger, a leading international industrial services provider, announced the appointment of Zach Boudreaux as Senior Vice President of Asset Performance for its United States business.

In this role, Boudreaux will lead the continued development and growth of Bilfinger's Asset  Performance service offering in the United States. Working closely with customers across the  process industries, he will help advance strategies that improve asset reliability, operational  efficiency, and long-term sustainability, while supporting Bilfinger's commitment to delivering  measurable customer value through integrated industrial services. 

Boudreaux brings more than 20 years of industrial services leadership experience spanning  operations, maintenance, turnarounds, business development, strategic account management,  and performance improvement. 

"Zach is a respected industry leader with a strong track record of operational excellence and  customer-focused growth," said Jack Martin, President, Bilfinger US. "His experience leading  organizations in complex industrial environments, combined with his deep understanding of  customer needs, will help further strengthen our Asset Performance capabilities and support our continued growth in the U.S. market." 

"I am excited to join Bilfinger and contribute to the company's continued success," said  Boudreaux. "Bilfinger has a strong reputation for technical expertise and delivering value to  customers. I look forward to working with our teams and customers to develop solutions that  improve reliability, enhance performance, and support more sustainable operations." 

Boudreaux's appointment supports Bilfinger's broader strategy of helping customers optimize  the performance of their assets throughout the lifecycle of industrial facilities. Through its  integrated portfolio of engineering, maintenance, modification, and operational support  services, Bilfinger enables customers to improve productivity, reduce downtime, and advance  their sustainability objectives. 

To learn more about Bilfinger US, please visit www.bilfinger.com.  

Tags

by

BIC Newsletters Subscription