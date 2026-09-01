Bilfinger US appoints Zach Boudreaux as Senior Vice President of Asset Performance

Bilfinger, a leading international industrial services provider, announced the appointment of Zach Boudreaux as Senior Vice President of Asset Performance for its United States business.

In this role, Boudreaux will lead the continued development and growth of Bilfinger's Asset Performance service offering in the United States. Working closely with customers across the process industries, he will help advance strategies that improve asset reliability, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability, while supporting Bilfinger's commitment to delivering measurable customer value through integrated industrial services.

Boudreaux brings more than 20 years of industrial services leadership experience spanning operations, maintenance, turnarounds, business development, strategic account management, and performance improvement.

Expand Zach Boudreaux, Senior Vice President of Asset Performance, Bilfinger

"Zach is a respected industry leader with a strong track record of operational excellence and customer-focused growth," said Jack Martin, President, Bilfinger US. "His experience leading organizations in complex industrial environments, combined with his deep understanding of customer needs, will help further strengthen our Asset Performance capabilities and support our continued growth in the U.S. market."

"I am excited to join Bilfinger and contribute to the company's continued success," said Boudreaux. "Bilfinger has a strong reputation for technical expertise and delivering value to customers. I look forward to working with our teams and customers to develop solutions that improve reliability, enhance performance, and support more sustainable operations."

Boudreaux's appointment supports Bilfinger's broader strategy of helping customers optimize the performance of their assets throughout the lifecycle of industrial facilities. Through its integrated portfolio of engineering, maintenance, modification, and operational support services, Bilfinger enables customers to improve productivity, reduce downtime, and advance their sustainability objectives.

To learn more about Bilfinger US, please visit www.bilfinger.com.