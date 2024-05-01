BIC Alliance welcomes Hailey as account executive

Stephen Hailey was hired by BIC Alliance to join its sales team as account executive.

His industrial experience with digital marketing includes online campaigns that encompass sales, marketing, branding and advertising. In his previous role with Intrepid Industries, Hailey led a rebranding and digital transformation effort that increased awareness in the industrial sector and solidified the company’s reputation as experts in its field.