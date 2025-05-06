Beard Construction Group announces Milton as president

Beard Construction Group, LLC (BCG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew L. Milton (Matt) as president.

As a founding owner, Matt has been with the company since its inception and has been a driving force behind our growth and success over the past 20 years. Under his leadership he has helped build the organization into the premier site development, driven pile, concrete foundation and infrastructure construction contractor that it is today.

With decades of industry expertise and a deep commitment to the company’s values, Matt’s leadership has played a key role in shaping the company’s growth, reputation, and dedication to excellence.

As President, he will continue to drive BCG forward, fostering innovation, strengthening partnerships and ensuring the continued success. We are excited to bring forward his experience and capability as we implement the future blueprint for the company.

“Matt’s demonstrated leadership, experience and vision make him the choice to guide our company into the future,” said Jim Beard, who will continue as an owner and serve in a regular advisory capacity. “His commitment to excellence and our team has been evident since day one, and we are excited for the next chapter under his continued leadership.”