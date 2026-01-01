Beard Construction Group adds Elliott to business development team

Beard Construction Group announces the addition of Sam Elliott to its business development team.

Expand Sam Elliott, Beard Construction Group

With more than 20 years of experience in the industrial and chemical sectors, he brings a proven record of leading teams, managing complex contractor networks and delivering safe, efficient and cost-effective projects in demanding environments. In his new role, Elliott will focus on growing the company’s integrated civil construction business throughout the River Region and supporting expansion across the broader Gulf Coast.