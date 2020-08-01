Bayou City Industrial Contractors promotes Preston Bearden to vice president

Bayou City Industrial Contractors has promoted Preston Bearden to vice president (VP).

He will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the business. This involves managing project execution and assets, reviewing estimates, developing and executing safety policies and procedures, maintaining quality standards and customer relations, and acquiring new talent. Prior to being named VP, Bearden served as operations manager of Bayou City Industrial.

For more information, visit www.bayoucityind.com or call (281) 842-9110.