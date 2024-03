Amanda Baxter is one of the newest members of Ohmstede Industrial Services.

Amanda Baxter, Ohmstede Industrial Services Amanda Baxter, Ohmstede Industrial Services

Baxter joins as a strategic account manager servicing the petrochemical industry throughout the U.S., focusing on the Houston area. She brings to Ohmstede a wealth of knowledge and years of sales and account management experience.

For more information, visit ohmstede.com.