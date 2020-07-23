BASF has new corporate communications and government relations lead

Dr. Nina Schwab-Hautzinger, head of Corporate Communications and Government Relations, BASF

Dr. Nina Schwab-Hautzinger (45) will become head of Corporate Communications and Government Relations at BASF on November 1, 2020. She succeeds Anke Schmidt (50) and will report in this position to Dr. Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors. As already announced in March, Schmidt will leave the company at her own request on July 31, 2020. "We are pleased that with Nina Schwab-Hautzinger, we were able to recruit an accomplished and internationally experienced communicator for BASF," said Brudermüller.

Nina Schwab-Hautzinger has many years of broad communications experience from senior positions on national, regional and global levels. She is currently Global Head of Corporate Brand & Communications of the healthcare company Roche at its headquarters in Switzerland. Roche is a leader in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics and employs 98,000 people worldwide. Previously, she was Head of Communications and Public Affairs at Roche Pharma Germany and has worked for Roche since 2003, among other positions as a corporate spokesperson. From 2011 to 2013, Schwab-Hautzinger was a communications and strategy consultant at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Singapore.

Schwab-Hautzinger studied at the universities of Mannheim, Germany and Waterloo, Canada. She received her doctorate from the University of Zurich, Switzerland, at the Institute for Journalism and Media Research.