Bailey Emmons joins Mustang Sampling and Valtronics Solutions as Product Support Specialist

Mustang Sampling the innovator of Analytically Accurate® Technology and Solutions within sample conditioning systems announces Bailey Emmons as Product Support Specialist.

This addition is a continuing part of Mustang Sampling strengthening its customer support throughout the Gulf Coast Region.

Bailey joins us from Williams Energy Services and brings with him experience in installation, maintenance and repair in a wide variety of electrical systems and equipment as well as industrial instrumentation and the operations of offshore production platforms. He will be responsible for Performing Lab and Field services on new and existing Gas Measurement devices such as Continuous Gas Analyzers and Natural Gas Sample Systems, including gas chromatographs, moisture analyzers, sulfur monitoring equipment, dewpoint monitors, oxygen analyzers, and various others.

Ken Thompson, President of Mustang Sampling and Valtronics commented, “We are pleased to have Bailey on board with us. We understand the current demographics within the Oil and Gas markets show approximately one-quarter (27%) in the workforce to be 55 or older by 2022. Our focus is the longevity of Mustang Sampling and Valtronics which means incorporating a younger demographic into the fold. We believe the younger workforce is entering with technical savvy in the midst of social changes and they are comfortable embracing change. These attributes lend well to the future and sustainability of Mustang Sampling and Valtronics.”

Bailey has an Instrumentation and Control Technology degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College as well as an Associate in Science Degree from Central Alabama Community College.

For more information, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.