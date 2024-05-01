Auchincloss appointed bp CEO, Thomson CFO

The bp Board of Directors has appointed Murray Auchincloss as CEO and Kate Thomson as CFO.

Auchincloss and Thomson served as interim CEO and CFO, respectively, since September 2023. Both will also serve on the board.

Auchincloss was bp’s CFO since July 2020. He previously served as deputy CFO and head of business development for bp’s Upstream segment. From 2010 to 2013 he was head of bp group’s chief executive’s office. Following financial and planning roles in Canada and the U.S., his career also included periods as commercial director for bp’s Onshore North America business and CFO for bp’s North Sea business.

Thomson was bp’s senior VP, finance, for production and operations, responsible for the financial stewardship of, and commercial partnering with, the business globally. She has been with bp since 2004, previously holding a number of senior financial roles, including