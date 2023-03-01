ATEC Steel promotes Morey, Atkisson

Matt Morey and Roger Atkisson were recently promoted to administrative positions at ATEC Steel.

Morey is the director of sales and marketing, to which he adds more than 25 years of experience in the aboveground storage terminal industry. He has been with ATEC since April 2021.

Atkisson has rejoined the ATEC team after a 3-year hiatus. He has more than 30 years of experience in the industry and will be the company’s newest business development manager.

For more information, visit atecsteel.com.