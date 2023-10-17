ASSP welcomes new chief financial officer

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) today welcomed a new chief financial officer. Steven M. Lothary, MBA, will lead the Society’s finance team as of Nov. 1. He will replace Bruce Sufranski, who is retiring at the end of October after more than 14 years of service.

Lothary joins ASSP’s leadership team, working with the CEO and Board of Directors to align resources with the organization’s strategic direction. He will oversee all financial functions of ASSP and the ASSP Foundation. His responsibilities include accounts payable and receivable, cash management, annual budgets and audits, financial and tax reporting, risk management, insurance, and headquarters office building operations and maintenance.

Lothary brings more than 20 years of experience in the not-for-profit and association industry.

“We’re excited to bring Steve on board to continue the competent work and valuable contributions that Bruce has provided for many years,” said ASSP President Jim Thornton, CSP, CIH, FASSP, FAIHA. “Steve will play a significant role as we continue to grow post-pandemic and strengthen our position as a global leader in occupational safety and health.”

Lothary will create and manage a long-term financial sustainability plan and work to increase reserves. He also will oversee human resources, which includes compensation and benefits, organizational planning and talent management.

“This is a terrific opportunity that is meaningful to me because it helps protect worker safety and health,” Lothary said. “My background and career experiences align well with ASSP’s objective of increasing its financial health and stability. I look forward to helping the Society build on its history of success.”

Lothary most recently served for six years as senior director of finance at the Emergency Nurses Association in Schaumburg, IL. The professional medical association provides education for more than 50,000 emergency department nurses. He led the redesign of their budget process and implemented an automated budget system.

Prior to that, Lothary was director of finance and facilities for the American Society of Anesthesiologists – also in Schaumburg – from 2008 to 2012 and again from 2014 to 2017. The professional medical association provides education and lobbying support for more than 50,000 members. He implemented monthly dashboard reporting that focused on major revenue sources to better enable the organization’s leaders to pursue strategic initiatives.