The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) has named its new leaders from the 2020 society elections.

Deborah Roy, ASSP

Deborah Roy will serve as ASSP president for 2020-2021. All terms begin July 1. Roy has more than 35 years of occupational safety and health experience.

For more information, visit www.assp.org or call (847) 699-2929.