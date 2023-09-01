Aqua-Aerobic Systems promotes Klebs to director

Paul Klebs joined Aqua-Aerobic Systems in 1996 as a process engineer, and since then has held various roles withing the company, including applications engineering manager and most recently aftermarket sales manager.

In his new role as director of aftermarket sales, Klebs will continue to strengthen the company’s aftermarket sales group as well as lead the aeration and mixing team.

For more information, visit aqua-aerobic.com.

