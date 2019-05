At its recent conference in Springfield, Illinois, the Illinois Water Environment Association (IWEA) Kunz brings 30 years of corporate marketing experience in the wastewater treatment industry to the position. She has been a member of IWEA since 2010, serving as the organization's marketing chair for seven years before joining its executive board in 2017.

Cheryl Kunz, Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc./IWEA

For more information, visit www.iweasite.org or www.aqua-aerobic.com, or call (815) 654-2501.