Aqua-Aerobic announced key leadership changes, effective January 1, 2025.

Aqua-Aerobic Announces Leadership Transition – James Horton Appointed to President and CEO

In a memo to its employees and representatives on December 11th, Peter Baumann, president and CEO will step away from this leadership role after 27 years with the company and retire in April 2025. James Horton, Vice President, Process Group will assume the role of president and CEO of Aqua-Aerobic Systems as of January 1, 2025. James has driven the company’s phenomenal growth during his 25 year tenure with Aqua-Aerobic Systems. “I am confident that James will uphold our company Mission and Values to continue building Aqua-Aerobic into a global technology leader while maintaining our commitment to our customers, employees and the water and wastewater industry,” said Peter Baumann.

James joined Aqua-Aerobic in 2000 as an Application Engineer. In 2003 he spent six years in Australia as the company’s International Business Manager before returning to the U.S. in 2009 to lead the Biological Processes group. In 2012, James was promoted to Director, Product Management and eventually promoted to Vice President, Process Group.

This appointment of James Horton continues the company’s approach of leveraging the diverse skills and expertise of accomplished executives who will bring new perspectives and leadership approaches to carry on the fine culture and tradition that Aqua-Aerobic Systems is known for by its employees and other stakeholders.