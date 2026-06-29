Apache Industrial names Ronnie Ridgdell Vice President of Operations

Apache Industrial welcomes Ronnie Ridgdell as their new Vice President of Operations.

Expand Ronnie Ridgdell, Vice President, Apache Industrial

With more than 35 years of industrial services experience, Ronnie has led operations across North America, supporting maintenance, turnaround and capital projects in commercial, industrial, power generation, pharmaceutical and access solutions environments.

Known for his integrity-driven leadership, commitment to safety and quality and passion for developing people, Ronnie brings extensive operational and estimating expertise along with a proven track record of leading large teams and delivering results.