Apache Industrial names Jeremy Blilie as Chief Operating Officer

Apache Industrial is pleased to announce that Jeremy Blilie has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Expand Jeremy Blilie, Chief Operating Officer, Apache Industrial

Jeremy brings more than 20 years of industrial services and maintenance leadership experience across the refining, petrochemical, manufacturing, power and industrial sectors. Throughout his career, he has held senior operational leadership roles with leading industrial service organizations, driving improvements in safety, operational excellence, workforce development, customer satisfaction and business performance.

Most recently, Jeremy served as Vice President of Maintenance at Brown & Root Industrial Services, where he led large-scale maintenance operations and strategic growth initiatives across North America. He is widely recognized for his servant leadership approach, commitment to developing people and ability to build high-performing teams and strong customer partnerships.

As COO, Jeremy will focus on strengthening Apache Industrial’s operational performance, supporting our employees, enhancing customer value and positioning the company for long-term, sustainable growth.