Apache Industrial appoints Shanley as senior VP of operations

Apache Industrial Services has appointed Flip Shanley to senior VP of operations, Fireproofing.

Flip Shanley, Apache Industrial Services Flip Shanley, Apache Industrial Services

He has also held senior leadership positions demanding expertise in operational direction, project management and executive-level profit and loss management. Shanley is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Apache’s U.S. fireproofing operations with a strong focus on safety, quality, productivity, workforce development and innovation.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.