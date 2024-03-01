Apache Industrial appoints Records as COO

Stewart Records has been appointed COO with Apache Industrial Services.

Stewart Records, Apache Industrial Services Stewart Records, Apache Industrial Services

Records has over 19 years of experience and has served in various operational leadership roles within the organization for over five years, most recently as senior VP for Apache’s Western U.S. region, overseeing one of the company’s most successful large capital projects. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of Apache’s day-to-day U.S. operations, with a strong focus on operational excellence, process improvement, quality, workforce development and innovation.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.