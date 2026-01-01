Apache Industrial appoints Howard as CEO

Apache Industrial has appointed Ben Howard as its new CEO.

Expand Ben Howard, Apache Industrial

Howard brings a lifelong commitment to the industrial services industry, having begun his career as a boilermaker before advancing through leadership roles that reflect both operational and strategic expertise. He was a partner in a successful start-up early in his career and later served as president and head of North America with Sulzer TFS; president and CEO with Bilfinger, COO with Bilfinger North America; and, most recently, COO and executive VP with Tilson.