The AMPP Board of Directors voted to approve industry and association executive Alan Thomas as the next CEO of AMPP.

AMPP Board announces new CEO

It is an honor to welcome Alan to AMPP – he is an accomplished executive with an admirable leadership track record of over 20 years in CEO roles in the association field and several business entities – at one time, he was a member of both NACE and SSPC. Alan thoroughly understands our industry and AMPP’s mission and will continue a values-based leadership approach that will benefit our members.

The board is confident that Alan, together with the Boards and an expert staff team, will ensure the strong execution of AMPP’s Strategic Plan and take advantage of the significant opportunities ahead to increase the global impact that our members can have with their expertise in so many areas. Alan will be present at Annual Conference in Denver and will officially assume the role of CEO on April 1. AMPP CEO Bob Chalker, who is retiring, will work in a consultative role with AMPP until July 1.