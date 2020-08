Axis Mechanical Group (AMG) has hired Jermaine Payne as its survey crew chief.

Jermaine Payne, Axis Mechanical Group

Payne will be responsible for collecting survey field data while using various optical and laser scanning equipment for high-precision data processing. He has more than five years of industry experience.

For more information, visit www.axismechgrp.com or call (832) 447-6079.