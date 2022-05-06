Allredi, backed by Capstreet and Ridgemont, adds Robert Case as CEO

Allredi, a North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors, announced today that Robert M. Case has joined the Company as CEO.

Allredi is backed by the Capstreet Group ("Capstreet"), a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, and Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm based in Charlotte, NC.

Mr. Case brings 25 years of experience in the industrial distribution industry, holding various senior executive roles spanning sales, marketing, general management, and operations. Prior to joining Allredi, he was Senior Vice President / General Manager at Distribution International. Before that, Mr. Case spent 15 years at global electrical distributor Rexel USA, where he served in a variety of successive positions, most recently as Vice President of the U.S. Oil and Gas business. Mr. Case holds a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Clemson University and has attended advanced business leadership programs at the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University and the IMD Business School for Management and Leadership in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"As we invest in Allredi's growth, we need a leader with experience developing and driving a high-growth sales strategy and efficiently managing operations. We are pleased to have found all that and more in Robert, who we also believe will be a great fit with the Company's team and culture," said Paul De Lisi, Partner at Capstreet.

Mike Young, Executive Chairman at Allredi, added, "Robert's impressive background, along with his core understanding of our industry, means he can truly hit the ground running. We are delighted to begin working together to implement our strategic plans."

"I am excited to bring my skills to Allredi," said Mr. Case. "In the ever-evolving industrial distribution field, Allredi has prioritized technology, products, and people and is well-positioned to continue to thrive. I look forward to collaborating with Company leadership and the Capstreet/Ridgemont team as we seek to create value for our stakeholders."