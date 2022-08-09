Alexander Leo Gamboa promoted to President of AG&P Industrial

AGP International Holdings Pte. Ltd. (AG&P Group) announced the appointment of Alexander Leo "Alex" Gamboa as the President of AG&P Industrial (also known as Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company of Manila, Inc.), the manufacturing and construction arm of AG&P Group.

Alex joined AG&P Industrial in 2016 as Vice President for Business Development. He eventually rose to become Managing Director and Senior Vice President for Global Business Development, prior to his promotion as President of AG&P Industrial in 2022. With 25 years of combined management, oil and gas, engineering, procurement and construction experience, Alex will be focused on the international expansion of AG&P Industrial, and the execution of a growing pipeline of modular LNG, natural gas infrastructure, and other heavy and light industry projects worldwide.

According to Joseph Sigelman, Chairman and CEO of AG&P Group: “We have come to admire Alex Gamboa as a leader who will drive the global scope of AG&P Industrial. As we continue our aggressive transition to design, manufacture, and construct flagship infrastructure for city gas, LNG maritime and onshore terminals and their supporting ecosystem, other clean fuels applications, renewables and data centers beyond our core heritage of commodities-related and traditional, advanced oil and gas facilities, Alex is the best ambassador of the modern and information-driven culture that is AG&P today.”

Alex Gamboa said, “I am honored to be appointed as President of AG&P Industrial. Beyond bringing our manufacturing and construction business to new heights by providing the full spectrum of services across the industrial value chain from engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning, up to operations and maintenance of high-value assets, we will be equally focused on diversifying our range of modular and construction solutions across industries and sectors, ranging from hydrocarbons, power, renewables, digital infrastructure and other manufacturing facilities.”

Alex started his career in downstream oil and gas with a global oil company, before transitioning to the EPC business, servicing various sectors such as semiconductors and electronics, food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, photovoltaic manufacturing, civil infrastructure, water infrastructure, power plants, refining and petrochemicals, LNG facilities and cement manufacturing among others.