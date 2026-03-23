ABC names National 2026 Young Professional of the Year

Associated Builders and Contractors announced that Nyoki Mokeba, Corporate Director of Equipment Sourcing, Performance Contractors Inc. is its 2026 National Young Professional of the Year.

Mokeba was honored at ABC Convention 2026 in Salt Lake City on March 18.

ABC presents the annual Young Professional of the Year award to an individual under the age of 40 who is dedicated to the merit shop and is a natural leader and top performer in their field, based on career achievement and vision for the future of the construction industry.

Expand Nyoki Mokeba, Corporate Director of Equipment Sourcing, Performance Contractors Inc.

“We are incredibly proud to see Nyoki recognized as the National Young Professional of the Year,” said ABC Pelican President and CEO, David Helveston. This achievement reflects not only his dedication and leadership but also the bright future Nyoki has in our industry. Nyoki’s commitment to his community and the merit shop represents the very best of ABC.”

During his 12 years working in the construction industry, Mokeba, 36, has continually pursued professional development opportunities outside of his work, chapter and community commitments. He is a graduate of the Baton Rouge Business Report Executive Leadership Academy, serves on the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry 2026 Emerging Leaders Council, has taken continuing education classes at LSU on contract writing and construction project management, and is currently working on his post-baccalaureate certificate in construction management at LSU.

“During almost six years in my role of equipment sourcing manager, I have implemented and executed new strategic processes to improve the management of company assets, leading to a 72.5% increase in equipment utilization and 330% increase in equipment revenue,” said Mokeba. “This effort has turned my business unit from a loss leader into a significant profit center for our company. It is an accomplishment that I can continue to build on, and I am grateful to Performance Contractors for not only supporting my professional growth but encouraging my personal passions.”

In 2024, Mokeba received the Committee Member of the Year Award from the ABC Pelican chapter for his contributions to its YP Committee, success in recruiting future craft professionals and support for the LSU Construction Management team.

Having lost his mother to leukemia at a young age, he also carries a personal passion for helping others who face similar battles. Over the past five years, Mokeba has supported the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by raising nearly $24,000 and the American Cancer Society by raising $17,000.

“I hope to leave a legacy in which I am an example that career paths in construction provide enormous opportunity. The harder you work in the industry, the higher you can climb on the ladder of success. ABC has been instrumental in helping me climb that ladder,” said Mokeba.

The Young Professional of the Year Award is one of many ABC award programs that promote lifelong learning and achievement at every level of the construction industry. Learn more about ABC’s commitment to workforce development at workforce.abc.org.

The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) represents the merit shop construction industry in 52 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana. It is a diverse, non-profit, trade association of contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and industry professionals who have joined together to advance the construction industry by promoting and protecting the Merit Shop Philosophy and the principles of the free enterprise system.