ABC names 2026 National Chair, Executive Committee

Associated Builders and Contractors announced that Thomas “Murph” Murphy, vice president of Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York, was elected 2026 chair of the ABC National Board of Directors during its meeting at the association’s annual Leadership Institute in Marco Island, Florida.
“I am blessed and honored to serve ABC and its members in the role of 2026 national chair,” said Murphy. “Starting my construction career in the field and learning the importance of every position on a jobsite makes me appreciate how the merit shop gives everyone the opportunity to rise from laborer to industry leader. I am proud to work alongside the men and woman of ABC who are engaged in growing our businesses, upskilling our workforces and fighting for free and open competition across America. In this role, I look forward to not only advancing ABC’s political advocacy to champion free enterprise, defend worker choice and support small business, but also to growing the prestigious Accredited Quality Contractor credential among elite members for their commitment to corporate responsibility.”
“ABC is synonymous with merit in the construction industry, and the contractors who lead our association embody what merit means by building better communities, investing in their workers and delivering projects that raise the bar for quality, safety and integrity,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “Congratulations to Murph, Chair-Elect Brandon Mabile, Secretary Lorri Grayson and every member of the 2026 Executive Committee for being chosen to build a stronger future for ABC, its members and its chapters.”
The members of ABC’s 2026 Executive Committee, who will take office on Jan. 1, 2026, are:
- Chair of the ABC Board of Directors: Thomas “Murph” Murphy, vice president, Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York
- Chair-elect: Brandon Mabile, corporate business development director, Performance Contractors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Secretary and Mid-Atlantic region vice chair: Lorri Grayson, partner and founder, GGA Construction, Middletown, Delaware
- Treasurer: Kenneth Gardiner, CPA, CCIFP, partner, Dannible & McKee, LLP, Syracuse, New York
- Immediate past chair: David Pugh, partner, Bradley LLP, Birmingham, Alabama
- Mid-America region vice chair: Ryan Odendahl, president and CEO, Kwest Group, Perrysburg, Ohio
- Midwest region vice chair: Jessica Cannizzaro, president and master plumber, Milestone Plumbing Inc., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
- Mountain West region vice chair: Steve Grauer, regional vice president, Southwest Region of Hensel Phelps Construction, Phoenix
- Northeast region vice chair: Michael Bennett, senior executive vice president, CIANBRO, Pittsfield, Maine
- Pacific region vice chair: Greg Gutierrez, president and CEO, Truitt Corp., Bakersfield, California
- South Central region vice chair: Christopher Martinez, president and CEO, Central Electric, San Antonio
- Southeast region vice chair: Kerrick Whisenant, president, Limestone Building Group LLC, Hartselle, Alabama
- Chapter presidents’ liaison: Shandon Harbour, president and CEO, ABC San Diego chapter
- ABC national president and CEO: Michael Bellaman