ABC Greater Houston welcomes new president

Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston (ABC), an association representing the interests of merit shop contractors and their employees, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Nielsen has been selected by the Board of Directors to serve the Houston Chapter as President.

The position was previously held by Russell Hamley, who served as ABC Greater Houston president for twenty-six years. Hamley will be retiring from his position on June 30 and assisting with the onboarding process when Nielsen starts March 7.

Nielsen comes into this role after serving the Houston Contractors Association (HCA) for twenty years as their Executive Vice President. During that time, he oversaw all operations of the association, managed the membership events, met with elected officials at every level and served as the face of the organization. Prior to HCA, he worked at the City of Houston for three different Council offices, starting with Orlando Sanchez and then later serving as the Chief of Staff for both Joe Roach and Chris Bell and has extensive political campaign experience. Nielsen currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lake Houston TIRZ #10 and the Brazoria County Municipal Utility District (MUD) #43. He has been married to his wife Lisa for 27 years and together they have two grown daughters, Brogan and Avery.

“We are very excited to announce the hiring of Jeffrey Nielsen as the ABC Greater Houston President,” said John Glaze, President of Fast Track Specialties, and 2022 ABC Greater Houston Chairman. “Nielsen and the rest of the great staff at ABC Greater Houston have a great foundation to build off of. The vision is cast for growth in the organization by welcoming new members into the ABC fold that are a reflection of the wonderful people that call Houston home. Together, we can help the merit shop continue to be the voice of the construction industry. The ABC Greater Houston Board and I are excited to work with Nielsen and the rest of the staff at the association.”

To learn more about ABC/CMEF, visit www.abchouston.org.