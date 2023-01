ABC elects Graugnard 2023 National Chair, Mabile as Regional Vice Chair, SE

Associated Builders and Contractors announced that Milton Graugnard, executive VP with Cajun Industries in Baton Rouge, was elected as the 2023 chair of its board of directors.

Additionally, Brandon Mabile, business developer with Performance Contractors in Baton Rouge, was elected to the ABC National Executive Committee as vice chair for the Southeast region.

