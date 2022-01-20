Baker Concrete Construction promotes Robert Nussmeier, Vice President of Strategic Clients

When it comes to large industrial construction projects, experience and accountability are everything.

Baker Concrete Construction brings that and more to every project. The nation’s leading concrete contractor, Baker provides a full scope of concrete construction and related services. From massive industrial foundations to complete civil packages, Baker has the resources and capabilities to tackle core construction and specialty concrete projects of all sizes and complexities.

As the Vice President of Strategic Clients for Baker, Robert provides expert relationship support to ensure Baker executes faster, smarter, safer, and better. With more than 32 years of experience in the construction industry, Robert offers the knowledge and expertise to anticipate clients’ needs and ensure he exceeds expectations.

Robert’s areas of market expertise include LNG and oil and gas terminals; nuclear fuels and power plants; fossil fuel power plant upgrades; green industrial gas plants; alternative and renewable power; renewable biofuel plants; federal, public, and private heavy construction; carbon capture and carbon sequestration; water and wastewater treatment construction; EPCM projects; data centers; microchip plants; and carbon emissions reduction with concrete technologies. In addition, his industry expertise and involvement extend to Construction Industry Institute, Board of Advisors, Executive Committee; Carbon Management and Energy Sustainability Board, University of Houston; CM, GC, EPC, EPCM, design build, and construction project needs analysis early in FEED; Public speaking and mentoring; Nuclear projects.

Want to learn how Baker can bring more value to your project? Contact Robert Nussmeier at NussmeierR@BakerConcrete.com.