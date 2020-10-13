Greater choice of FR clothing improves comfort for all

If you ask 100 workers to define what makes FR clothing comfortable, more likely than not, you'll get 100 different answers. The definition of comfort is very personal, whether you're talking about where to set the thermostat or the fit of protective garments that can save your life. So, it makes perfect sense that each worker will have a different preference.

Style, cut, fabric weight and numerous other attributes can vary considerably from one garment to another, even between two garments made by the same manufacturer. Because there are so many options out there, almost everyone is able to find FR clothing that fits him or her well and provides comfort from the time they clock in until it's time to clock out for the day. The key for employers is to make enough options available to employees so they can pick the FR clothing they feel most comfortable wearing day in and day out.

This is especially important in the context of garments your employees are required to wear on the job, such as FR clothing. When offered options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and therefore, be more happy to comply with FR clothing requirements. This helps everyone achieve their most important objective: keeping employees safe on the job.

This is why manufacturer Carhartt offers a range of garment options in its Company Gearâ¢ line of FR clothing, designed to meet the individual needs and preferences of a wide variety of employees. For 131 years, Carhartt has provided clothing to workers across multiple industries throughout the U.S., making it clear to every partnering company that expanding clothing choice for workers is the best option for all. This is why Carhartt manufactures FR clothing in a variety of weights, styles and fits to accommodate the entire workforce.

Likewise, Tyndale has made the "Power of Choice" the cornerstone of the managed FR clothing purchase programs it administers. Tyndale programs allow employers to offer the full line of Carhartt FR clothing to their employees, along with Tyndale's own made-in-the-U.S. line of FR and clothing from every other major FR manufacturer. By allowing workers to choose the FR clothing that suits their own unique preferences from a catalog of company-approved items, employers have found that wearers take greater ownership of their FR clothing decisions, expressing higher levels of satisfaction and taking better care of the clothing they wear in the workplace.

Conclusion

Offering a choice of garments goes beyond the comfort of the FR clothing in your program. It sends a powerful message that you respect your employees and are prepared to make choices that empower them and provide the tools they need to succeed. Employees in the oil and gas industry have to wear FR clothing to stay safe on the job. It only makes sense to provide them with options that keep them comfortable and compliant at the same time.

Tyndale is proud to be an industry- leading supplier of Carhartt FR products.

For more information about the new Carhartt FR 4.7-ounce lightweight shirt in stock and ready to ship from Tyndale, visit www.TyndaleUSA.com/CarharttxTyndale.