Precision services offerings grow at specialty group

Turn2 Specialty Companies prides itself on its ability to deliver premier specialty turnaround services, and with the expansion of its Precision Group offerings in January 2019, the company has taken another step toward providing complete synergy for customers in need of turnaround work, capital projects and maintenance services. Turn2's newest services complement its already proven capabilities of mechanical, specialty welding, catalyst, tower and drum, fabrication, precision, refractory, and instrumentation and electrical services.

Among the services offered by Turn2's Precision Group are:

Bolting

Torqueing

Stud tensioning

Nut splitting

Field machining

Flange facing

Drilling and tapping

Milling

Pipe cutting and beveling

Taper-Lok exchanger conversions

Breech-Lock exchangers

Ultrasonic bolt monitoring

Field heat exchanger retubing

Pipe isolation and weld tests

Hot tap/line stops/line freeze

On-line leak repair and composites

Heat induction

"Our main focus at Turn2 is turnaround work, and clients want one company to do everything. This falls under our umbrella," said Operations Director Hector "Ato" Flores.

General Manager Matt Turner added, "Precision services are our core and legacy at Turn2 Specialty Companies. We've expanded our service offerings from machining, bolting and exchanger tubing to include heat induction, on-line leak repair, hot tapping/line stops/line freezing and pipe isolation weld tests. Our customers have asked us to do more, and we've responded."

By being a one-stop shop for turnaround necessities, Turn2 offers customers multiple benefits such as keeping project work on track and on budget when multiple specialty services are needed, and maintaining synergy by only having one project manager on-site for workers to report to. These benefits give customers peace of mind when selecting a contractor for their all-important turnaround and maintenance jobs.

"We're not just a turnaround contractor. Now we can offer customers maintenance activities, support maintenance and more day-to-day routine work," Flores said. "We're a single-source for specialty services, and there are inherent cost savings there, both hard and soft costs, for our customers."

Proven results'

For Turn2, "Proven People. Proven Results." is more than just a motto. The company has a proven, experienced workforce, with owners Joe Vardell, Stan Martin and David Herzog holding over 112 years' combined experience. The Precision Group team is no different. Making up the team, Turner has 36 years of industry experience, Flores has 21 years and Operations Manager Orlando Acevedo has 31 years.

For the company, quality is an essential component to continuous success.

"It's a people business, and Turn2 has prided itself on recruiting and hiring the best talent on the market," Acevedo said. "The investment in training and providing tools and equipment allows the employees to be successful. As a result, Turn2 is successful, and the customer is successful."

