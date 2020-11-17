North American operations strengthened by Enercore rebranding

Clough has successfully integrated and rebranded its Clough Enercore business as Clough, uniting the Canadian operations with the organization's newly formed North American business function, Clough North America.

The business function is led by North America Executive Vice President Martin Siddle, who stated, "As part of our ongoing business integration across our North American entities, we are proud to announce that our Clough Enercore business has changed its brand name to Clough. This name change is a result of a rebranding effort designed to bring consistency and structure across the North American businesses while maintaining flexibility, scalability and resource interchangeability. We aim to deliver one unified voice and vision across North America."

Greg Roemer, president of Clough's Canadian operations, stated, "Our business has undergone significant transformation over the past few years by expanding our service offering and capabilities, as well as market diversification. We feel it is time to fully adopt the Clough name backed by more than 100 years of history, expertise and strong project deliveries. Clough North America will leverage capabilities, experience, relationships and resources across all of our North American offices and entities."

Clough North America offers its clients an in-house engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) team, leveraging highly integrated commercial applications to manage project costs, quality and risks. Its global commitment and investment in technology and innovation is the foundation for its robust systems, providing clients with live access to cost, schedule and productivity information. The systems simultaneously allow Clough's EPCC teams to identify trends, make better decisions and implement prompt corrective actions, optimizing safety and efficiency across all phases of a project.

Clough's current and future success is attributed to over 100 years of experience, a drive for operational excellence and unwavering dedication to employees, who are all defined by the company's core principles: "Make a Positive Impact," "Always Do What's Right," "Make It Personal," "Achieve Zero Harm" and "Be Courageous." Clough believes how you deliver is just as important as what you deliver, a mantra continually reflected throughout the company's culture, conduct and performance and embedded in the daily routines of over 2,000 employees across global operating centers.

Clough's commitment to safety, project delivery, innovation and its core principles are the pillars of a trusted partnership with many of the world's largest companies, providing engineering, construction, commissioning and asset support services for some of the most challenging energy, infrastructure and resource projects around the globe.

Clough first entered the U.S. market in 2014 by acquiring CHÂ·IV International, Clough's engineering and consulting firm, and entered the Canadian market in 2015 by acquiring Enercore Projects, an engineering, procurement and construction management firm. Its growth journey continued in North America with the acquisition of the downstream assets of a Gulf Coast EPC company and the establishment of its North American headquarters in Houston.

For more information, visit www.cloughgroup.com or call (713) 267-5500.