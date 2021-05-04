McCormick offering solutions that resonate

Jeff McCormick, director of industrial sales for Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc., began his career in the water business nearly 36 years ago. Over that time, he has had opportunities to introduce new products to a known market, expand new products into new markets and everything in between.

"Aqua-Aerobic Systems' reputation in the water business is solid," he said. "Multiple agencies shared with me that they consider Aqua-Aerobic Systems to be the 'gold standard.'"

When McCormick learned about an opening at Aqua-Aerobic Systems, he jumped at the chance to apply. After multiple meetings and conversations with senior management, McCormick was "flattered and excited" when he was chosen by Aqua- Aerobic Systems to spearhead the company's efforts to grow its industrial water business in November 2020.

Jeff McCormick, director of industrial sales, Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.

Although Aqua-Aerobic Systems was originally geared more toward serving the industrial space after its founding in 1969, today the company may be best known for its work in the municipal space. In his new position at Aqua-Aerobic Systems, one of McCormick's duties is to reintroduce the company as a leader in industrial water.

"Getting our name to the forefront of industrial customers is my challenge," he said. "We either currently sell to or have sold to most industrial markets in the past, but increasing awareness in the industrial market regarding our capabilities with ozone, ceramic membranes, aeration/mixing, filtration and biological solutions is the challenge we're working to solve.

"Aqua-Aerobic Systems was mainly an industrial water company at one time. Its success in the municipal space simply outpaced the industrial business. Now, with new developments in our pile cloth media filtration and new products like our AquaNereda® Aerobic Granular Sludge Technology, it's the perfect time to reengage the industrial marketplace."

The biggest news at Aqua-Aerobic Systems over the past year has been its efforts to incorporate virtual webinars to maintain the company's training and education for engineers and end users. "Aqua-Aerobic Systems has adapted to this changing environment," McCormick said. "To date, we have virtually hosted over 5,000 attendees since the pandemic began so that we can continue to educate about technologies in aeration/mixing, biological processes, cloth media filtration, membranes and ozone, and disinfection for attendees to apply these technologies to their specific applications, both municipal and industrial."

One of the lessons McCormick has learned about in sales is "You shouldn't try to sell anyone."

Instead, he affirmed, "You should stand shoulder to shoulder with a potential customer and learn what's important to him or her individually and to their company, team and, most importantly, to their customers."

McCormick then described how he goes about learning what's important to the customer by reciting a quote from Lyndon B. Johnson: "You don't learn anything when you're talking."

"To me, this is the essence of technical sales and the key to collaboration, and it strikes at the heart of how we learn to empathize with one another," he said. "When we're lucky enough to work with a company and help solve their water-related issues, we need to listen with no preconceived ideas. Once we understand that, we can offer a solution that resonates with our customer."

Just as every customer's definition of success will be different, every industrial wastewater is different, too. According to McCormick, that day-to-day variation keeps him interested and engaged.

"Taking a consultative approach to sales and helping others succeed is very rewarding," he said. "Things aren't all rainbows and roses by any stretch, but the people at Aqua-Aerobic Systems are true professionals working toward a common goal. That team environment keeps me motivated."

For more information, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com or call (815) 654-2501.