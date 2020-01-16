FLO-BIN, Syngas partner to bring 2020 SynGas Invitational

FLO-BIN Rentals and the SynGas Association are partnering for the 2020 SynGas Invitational. This year, the golf tournament will be held at the sought-after TPC Southwind on Monday, March 9. Industry producers and suppliers will have the opportunity to tee up on a PGA tournament course where all the big names in golf have battled it out in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Meticulously manicured greens and state-of-the-art facilities are sure to put this four-man scramble a stroke above the rest.

The SynGas Association has hosted a golf tournament since 2005 and will bring its 2020 conference to Memphis, Tennessee, March 9-11. The nonprofit association’s goal is to provide a forum for an open exchange of ideas and information to promote better safety, technical, environmental, best practices in operational and maintenance techniques for the mutual benefit of both producer and supplier companies in the synthetic gas industry. The annual meeting is designed to provide unique educational opportunities for producers, along with traditional sessions, white papers, trade show and networking opportunities, both on- and off-site.

FLO-BIN Rentals, an industry leader in catalyst packaging and logistics, has donated its time to partner with the SynGas Association on the 2020 SynGas Invitational.

“Our team looks forward to contributing to the 2020 SynGas conference, which is an effective platform to promote growth, safety, environmental responsibility and best practices throughout the industry,” said Alistair McCartney, operations and marketing manager for FLO-BIN. “We are proud to partner with the SynGas Association to bring the 2020 SynGas Invitational to the exceptional TPC Southwind in Memphis.”

For more information, visit www.syngasassociation.com or www.flobin.com.