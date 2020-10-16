Chemex Global launches new website

HOUSTON -- Chemex Global recently launched a new website, which provides a comprehensive overview of the company's full-service EPC offerings.

Chemex Global provides a boutique service experience, and the new website is one part of a brand relaunch, marking a new chapter for the company. Chemex Global also updated its logo and amended its name from Chemex Modular LLC to Chemex Global Inc. The company's name now better reflects the international component that has made Chemex successful for over 40 years.

× Expand Chemex Supplier News

For more information, visit www.chemexglobal.com or call (346) 388-6100.