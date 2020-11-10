BIC welcomes International Cooling Tower to the cover of BIC magazine

× Expand Members of International Cooling Towers’ Deer Park office off Highway 225 stand together to celebrate their company’s presence on the cover of BIC magazine for the first time.

Established in 1958, ICT has grown over the years into the North American market and is a leader in industrial cooling tower engineering, procurement and construction. It is a leader in new field-erected cooling solutions and the modification of any type of aftermarket cooling towers. The company is committed to being a one-stop solution provider to industrial process, chemical, oil-and-gas, renewable and power facilities throughout the world.

Its people are the differentiation from companies who offer similar services. ICT prides itself on excellence, integrity, equality and respect and these virtues have only grown over the years. These attributes are carried throughout the organization and continue to evolve; moving the company into a more prolific future as leaders.

ICT is committed to outstanding service and on-time delivery of equipment, parts and service, regardless of the size. It’s longstanding relationships with vendors and logistics partners ensures materials arrive on time for every project.

To learn more on the company, visit www.ictower.com or call 800-661-3645.