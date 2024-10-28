New data from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicate that upstream oil and natural gas employment grew by 800 in September compared to August.

This data marks five out of nine months so far this calendar year in which the job count has increased, and the fourth monthly increase in a row.

“With weakness in global economies, international conflicts and uncertainties at home, a positive job count for September is welcomed news,” said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association. “Texas remains the production powerhouse for America and the innovation center for energy growth and improvement.”

Since the COVID-low point of September of 2020, the industry has added 38,400 Texas upstream jobs, averaging growth of 800 jobs per month.

× Expand Texas oil and natural gas upstream jobs grew by 800 in September

Since the COVID-low point, months with upstream oil and gas employment increases have outnumbered those with decrease by 37 to 11. These jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas, with employers in oil and natural gas paying an average salary of approximately $124,000 in 2023.

The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs across Texas. The employment shown also includes “Support Activities for Mining,” which is mostly oil and gas-related but also includes some small amount of other types of mining.