New Era Helium and BLM launch Permian Basin infrastructure project

New Era Helium, Inc., an exploration and production (E&P) company sourcing helium from natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin, announced it will commence its infrastructure buildout within the Pecos Slope Field as it has secured approval for approximately 120 miles of Rights-of-Way (ROW) in collaboration with the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pecos District Office.

This major milestone supports the company’s efforts focused on delivering Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) and Responsibly Sourced Helium (RSH™).

NEH is advancing plans to replace the aging gathering infrastructure originally installed in the early 1980s, which currently poses significant inefficiencies and environmental concerns. The legacy system, owned and operated by a third party, experiences approximately 25% Field Loss and Unaccounted For (FL&U) gas, leading to substantial financial and environmental impacts. For example, NEH’s current daily production of approximately 4,000 Mcfpd, combined with a 25% loss, results in approximately 30,000 Mcf of monthly vented methane (“Ch4”) equivalent to the CO₂ emissions produced by approximately 37,905 passenger vehicles per year. These estimates reflect the company’s production and does not take into account the remaining volumes that are gathered and treated by this aging system each day.

With this new infrastructure, NEH Midstream LLC, New Era Helium’s wholly owned subsidiary, aims to minimize methane emissions, positioning its production for RSG certification and enhancing the value of its helium as RSH™, a designation trademarked by the company. Since 95% of the world's helium is produced alongside natural gas, NEH sees a major opportunity to lead the industry in both reducing emissions alongside creating Methane Performance Certificates (MPCs), similar to carbon credits.

NEH has been granted an initial six-month window by the BLM to temporarily shut in its wells during the installation of the new gathering system, should it elect to utilize this option. The company is also working closely with the New Mexico State Land Office to ensure alignment with regulatory standards. Expected regulatory updates within the next 90 days could further streamline pipeline installations, potentially reducing project costs and timelines.

In parallel, NEH is finalizing design optimizations with its plant manufacturer, Arjae Design Solutions, focusing on enhancing helium purity at the plant's tailgate. The company remains committed to begin helium sales in late Q4 2025, pending timely construction progress. Additional updates will be provided in the coming weeks.

E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Helium, Inc., commented: "Reducing fugitive methane emissions is critical to our environmental stewardship goals and supports our broader mission to deliver responsibly sourced products. Methane has a significantly higher global warming potential than CO₂ and modernizing the Pecos Slope Field’s infrastructure will not only improve operational efficiency but also greatly reduce the region’s carbon footprint, located within southeastern New Mexico portion of the Permian Basin, while positioning us to meet evolving regulatory standards and enhance long-term value for our stakeholders."