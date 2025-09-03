Alaska’s biggest oil project in decades is set to begin production ahead of schedule

The Pikka oil project that has sparked industry interest in Alaska’s North Slope oil fields will begin production in a matter of months, a representative of the project said.

The first molecules of oil from Pikka’s first phase of development will flow sometime by March 31, said Peter Laliberte, vice president of business development for Santos in Alaska.

He said that months afterward, the field will reach peak production of 80,000 barrels of oil daily. That will boost long-sagging production in the 800-mile trans-Alaska pipeline, an economic lifeline for Alaska.

The $3.1 billion Pikka project is located about 11 miles northeast of the village of Nuiqsut, near the Arctic Ocean.

