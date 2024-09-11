X-ELIO supports Google on its path to decarbonization with a 128 MW PPA in Texas

X-ELIO has signed with Google a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 128 megawatts of sustainable electricity from X-ELIO's Bell Solar PV Plant located in Texas.

The solar farm is expected to start operations in the second half of 2025, with a total capacity of 128 MW, which will be used by Google to support their operations in Texas. The agreement will consist of a physical PPA, in which X-ELIO, through a shared network, will enable the direct delivery of power to Google.

The Bell PV Plant will also include a 100 MW battery energy storage system to provide energy demand support on a 24/7 basis. In addition, X-ELIO is already in conversations with the community near the project to develop social actions as part of the company's Community plan policy in the regions where it operates.

Kerri Neary, Country Manager of X-ELIO in the U.S., stated: "This agreement is a milestone in X-ELIO's strategy to develop and provide renewable energy for business supply. With more than 5 GW of pipeline, including 1 GW expected to reach NTP by the end of 2024, the United States is solidifying its position as one of X-ELIO's key markets."

Mirko Molinari, CCO of X-ELIO, said: "The PPA between Google and X-ELIO exemplifies our commitment to embracing the sustainability needs of the organizations we support. We are honored to collaborate with world-class partners such as Google and to join our paths to create a greener and more sustainable future"

Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy at Google, said: "Google is committed to powering our data centers, cloud regions, and offices around the world with 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030. We are excited to take part in this new agreement with X-ELIO that will expand our carbon-free energy portfolio and supply our operations in Texas with clean power. This agreement is a strong example of how executing PPAs more efficiently through our new scalable procurement approach evolves the way the industry sells and purchases power, and accelerates the buildout of carbon free electricity."