Worley has been selected by First Ammonia to deliver the front-end engineering design (FEED) for an electric ammonia facility in Victoria, Texas.

This facility has an initial anticipated production capacity of 300 metric tonnes of electric ammonia per day and will also be the first to utilize solid oxide electrolyzer technology (SOEC) for hydrogen production.

This technology will set new standards in energy efficiency, by utilizing a process that is 30 percent more energy efficient compared to conventional electrolyzers.

The plant’s design accommodates fluctuating renewable energy and will play a key role in stabilizing the local grid and paving the way for scalable and cost-effective ammonia production.

The FEED study has a target completion date of Q1 2025, with construction expected to begin later this year.

Expand Worley leading design for first commercial scale electric ammonia plant on the Gulf Coast

Marc Van Den Boom, Senior Vice President of Gulf Coast Operations, commented, “We’re thrilled to partner with First Ammonia on this groundbreaking project. The plant is a pivotal step in delivering decarbonized energy solutions, and we look forward to supporting the project’s success.”

Joel Moser, CEO of First Ammonia, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: "We are excited to be partnering with Worley, whose strong relationship with Topsoe, our technology licensor, and proven Gulf Coast expertise will help us decarbonize heavy industry, transport fuels, and power generation. Clean ammonia is essential in reducing emissions across hard-to-abate sectors, and Worley’s capabilities are vital for enabling decentralized, electric ammonia production."