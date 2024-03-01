When is waste not a waste?

Correctly classifying waste is a critical step in waste management.

Misclassification can lead to non-compliance with regulations, hefty fines, dangers to our environment and even hazardous situations. Generators are required to characterize waste streams using knowledge of process and analytical data. So, how does this very linear concept of step-by-step classification become "circular"?

The circular economy is a concept in which businesses find new uses for old materials. When an operation no longer utilizes a resource or has seemingly exhausted the value of a product, those materials aren’t disposed of — they’re repurposed as a resource, creating new value within our industry. Delivering on a circular economy is vital in many ways, from reducing our demand for new materials to minimizing waste disposal, retaining the value of materials and moving towards a zero-waste society.

As our industry has advanced and ESG goals have become increasingly important, our focus has shifted toward innovation to achieve these goals. The increased interest from our industry in the circular economy signals that the search for intelligent, sustainable solutions will not slow down anytime soon. Innovative processes will be the key to ongoing success as our industry continues to create a more sustainable future — for our planet and businesses. Phrases like zero waste, renewable fuel, waste-derived and alternative fuels have become the focus for many companies as they search for ways to support a greener future. Keeping ahead of competitors when it comes to sustainability goals will be vital for businesses moving forward.

"As global organizations search for cost-effective methods along their sustainability journey, continued innovation will be necessary to keep pace in an evolving economy."

So, how do businesses reach these goals? Consider starting with your waste designation, which is determined by EPA standards. As anyone in our industry knows, transporting and disposing of materials considered to be waste comes with several downsides. Not only do these materials get added to a company’s EPA annual waste summary but they’re also subject to additional waste taxes. Having a trusted environmental partner to guide you through the complexities of waste and its management is an intelligent choice. That is why SLICK Response Services recently expanded its in-house capabilities, adding a sustainability arm to its full-service offerings. Choosing to make certain materials part of the circular economy and finding ways to recycle and repurpose them is the drive of our team of environmental experts. Knowing alternative options and sustainable methods of repurposing waste — rather than sending it off to the incinerator or landfill — and understanding how to qualify those materials for valuable industry exemptions to avoid a waste designation is our expertise.

One underutilized exemption is the commercial chemical product exemption. This can be applied to any off-spec product that contains recoverable hydrocarbon content. Under the exemption, these materials can be transported on a bill of lading, avoiding waste designation. This is a small but significant way that making sustainable choices can produce business and environmental wins.

Where else within our businesses are opportunities hiding? Is it in choosing more efficient fleets to transport materials with fewer over-the-road loads? It may be in finding different ways to recycle or reuse materials onsite. Is it in deciding to make the switch to renewable diesel fuel? Is it in rethinking challenging waste streams and searching for alternative uses or new destinations for troublesome materials?

As global organizations search for cost-effective methods along their sustainability journey, continued innovation will be necessary to keep pace in an evolving economy. The embrace of the circular economy and finding a partner to guide the utilization of waste alternatives will help businesses stay ahead of their competitors while leaving the world a better, more sustainable place.

