Westinghouse, Eclipse Automation sign agreement for nuclear new-build projects

Westinghouse Electric Company and Eclipse Automation, part of Accenture, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support nuclear new-build projects in Canada and globally.

Under the agreement, Eclipse Automation has the potential to provide automation solutions for key AP1000® and AP300™ projects. The companies will also collaborate to develop tooling for the refurbishment of operating nuclear plants.

"This milestone marks another step toward a future powered by clean and reliable energy, as nuclear innovation continues to develop a number of safe and sustainable energy solutions,” said Steve Mai, CEO, Eclipse Automation, Managing Director, Accenture Industry X. “For skilled professionals, increasing investment in nuclear energy opens the door to meaningful, long-term careers. At Eclipse Automation, our legacy of excellence across the nuclear lifecycle — including contributions to some of the industry's most prominent projects — reflects our commitment to this future. By harnessing deep expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and digital innovation, we are excited to deliver cutting-edge automation solutions that will power the next generation of nuclear reactors that are needed in Canada and across the globe."

“As Westinghouse works to deliver AP1000 and AP300 projects around the world, the advanced automation solutions provided by Eclipse Automation can help us streamline manufacturing and make operations more efficient and safer,” said John Gorman, President of Westinghouse Canada. “In addition to delivering clean energy, these projects also will benefit the Canadian economy by providing local jobs and boosting economic growth.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of agreements with Canadian firms to support Westinghouse’s AP1000 and AP300 projects globally. For each AP1000 unit that is built outside of Canada, Westinghouse could generate almost $729 million in gross domestic product (GDP) through local suppliers.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Brookfield and Cameco, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with an advanced, proven and fully operational Generation III+ reactor technology that is ready to be deployed in Canada and generate electricity by as early as 2035. A four-unit AP1000 facility in Canada can power at least three million homes while supporting $20.9 billion in GDP during construction and $5.9 billion in GDP annually in ongoing operations. The four-unit project would also create 12,000 high-quality full-time Canadian jobs and provide Canadian firms opportunities to support the more than 30 AP1000 units in the pipeline globally.